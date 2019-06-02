World champion Rachel Atherton of Britain defied tough conditions to claim victory in the women's event at the International Cycling Union Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup in Fort William.

Despite the deteriorating track in the Scottish town, Atherton posted a time of 5min 15.560sec to top the podium.

The 31-year-old was over 1.6 seconds faster than nearest challenger Tracey Hannah of Australia, who had finished in first place in qualification yesterday.

Hannah looked to be on course to usurp Atherton's time as she was quicker than the Briton after the second split.

But the Australian was unable to maintain her pace as conditions worsened.

Germany's Nina Hoffmann did enough for third, 8.8 seconds adrift of the victorious Atherton.

What. A. Race.

It was a gift that kept on giving!



Congratulations to these guys for an incredible show.



🥇Amaury Pierron 🇫🇷

🥈Troy Brosnan 🇦🇺

🥉 Loris Vergier 🇫🇷

4️⃣ Finn Iles 🇨🇦

5️⃣ Danny Hart 🇬🇧 #MBWorldCup — UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) June 2, 2019

Frenchman Amaury Pierron triumphed in the men's race, completing the tricky course in 4:28.578.

Pierron, second in qualifying, navigated the conditions superbly to secure the win ahead of Troy Bresnan.

The Australian was forced to settle for second place having finished his run 3.582 seconds slower than the French rider.

Pierron's compatriot Loris Vergier could not take advantage of winning the qualification round as he was third.

Leogang in Austria is due to host the next Downhill World Cup next Saturday and Sunday (June 8 and 9).