Australian Tracey Hannah and Loris Vergier of France finished fastest in qualifying for the women's and men's events, respectively, at the International Cycling Union Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup in Fort William.

In difficult conditions on a wet and windy track, Hannah clocked 5min 18.182 to progress to the final in style.

The four-times World Championships bronze medallist was 4.4 seconds quicker than Marine Cabirou of France.

World champion Rachel Atherton of Britain was third fastest as she completed the course 10.643 seconds slower than Hannah.

Frenchman Loris Vergier topped the men's qualification round ©Getty Images

Overall leader Tahnée Seagrave is not competing this weekend after the Briton suffered an injury in a practice round.

Her rivals will be hoping to take advantage of her absence when the final takes place tomorrow.

In the men's event, Vergier clocked 4:34.305 to lead a French one-two in qualification.

Amaury Pierron was second, 0.628 adrift of his compatriot, while Australian Troy Bresnan was nearly four seconds slower.

The event concludes with the men's and women's finals.