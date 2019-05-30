The inaugural Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games is to be moved from San Diego after the Californian organisers were unable to raise the necessary money to fund the event.

ANOC has already opened discussions with at least two cities - believed to be located in Asia - to find a replacement so the event can go ahead this year as planned.

"The Games will take place in 2019 and ANOC is currently in discussion with a number of cities that have the financial guarantees necessary and a proven track record to host a world-class event," the organisation said in a statement tonight.

"An announcement on the new host city will be made in due course."

Competitors from more than 70 countries had already qualified to compete in 14 youth-centric beach, water and action sports on the iconic Mission Beach.

In total, more than 1,000 athletes were expected to take part in the Games.

But there had been doubts over San Diego's hosting of the event for several months with the Chef de Missions seminar having been postponed twice.

The website and Facebook page of San Diego 2019 have already been suspended.

But its Twitter account is still operating - with the most recent message being posted on May 14.

The first ANOC World Beach Games was supposed to take place in San Diego but will now be relocated after organisers in California were unable to secure enough funding ©ANOC

The Games had been due to take place between October 9 and 15 and been preceded by the ANOC General Assembly, an event attended by all of the world's 206 National Olympic Committees.

This is now expected to be relocated along with the Games.

it is understood that officials in San Diego had been struggling to raise sponsorship to bankroll the Games.

Asia would be a sensible place to relocate the event.

They have been holding Asian Beach Games since 2008 when the first one took place in Bali.

Subsequent editions have taken place in Muscat in Oman, Haiyang in China, Phuket in Thailand and Da Nang in Vietnam.

The next edition is due to be held next year in Sanya in China, with planning already well advanced.

China had been among the cities beaten by San Diego when the event was awarded by ANOC at its General Assembly in Washington D.C. in October 2015.

Other cities that bid included Sarasota in Florida, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and Sochi in Russia.

