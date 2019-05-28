Australian John Coates has been re-elected President of the International Council of Arbitration for Sport (ICAS) to serve a further three-year term.

The 69-year-old lawyer, a senior member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and President of the Australian Olympic Committee, has been head of the ICAS since 2010.

Coates, re-elected in 2015, was confirmed as ICAS President at the body's meeting in Lausanne today.

It comes less than a week after his membership of the IOC, which had been due to expire when he reached the age limit of 70 next year, was extended until 2024.

Coates, a member of ICAS since the creation of the Council in 1994, is considered a key ally of IOC President Thomas Bach and chairs the Legal Affairs Commission and the Coordination Commission for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

His re-election comes at an important time for the ICAS, responsible for facilitating the resolution of sports-related disputes through arbitration or mediation conducted by independent arbitrators and which oversees the administration and financing of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The CAS this year set up its own Anti-Doping Division, which became fully operational in January and was established in part to compliment the work of the International Testing Agency and offer a choice of options for parties who make appeals.

John Coates has been head of the ICAS since 2010 ©Getty Images

Ivo Eusebio has been confirmed as President of the Anti-Doping Division.

The former judge of the Swiss Federal Tribunal had been serving as the head of the body since it began operations this year and has now been formally elected to the position.

Eusebio is joined by David W. Rivkin, a former CAS arbitrator elected Deputy President of the division.

American lawyer Michael Lenard, who represented the United States in handball at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles and has held the positions of vice-president of the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) and former vice-chairman of the USOC Athletes' Commission, and former International Skating Union Council member Tjasa Andrée-Prosenc of Slovenia have been re-elected as vice-presidents of the ICAS.

Alpine skiing Olympian Corinne Schmidhauser of Switzerland has been re-elected to head up the Appeals Division.

Austria's Elisabeth Steiner, a former judge of the European Court of Human Rights who became an ICAS member in January, was elected Deputy President.

International and commercial arbitration specialist Carole Malinvaud of France secured a fresh term as President of the Ordinary Division.

Malinvaud will be supported by Deputy President Giulio Napolitano of Italy, who joined ICAS in January and is a professor of administrative law and comparative administrative law at the Roma Tre University.