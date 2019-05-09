A partnership with the Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has been announced here by the International Ski Federation (FIS).

The FIS have become the first Winter International Federation to sign with the permanent division, which officially began operating on January 1.

The agreement was signed by FIS President Gian Franco Kasper and secretary general Sarah Lewis during the SportAccord Summit, along with CAS secretary general Matthieu Reeb and John Coates, President of the International Council of Arbitration for Sport.

The partnership means the new CAS Division will adjudicate on alleged anti-doping rule violations involving the FIS.

"The transition of authority for the adjudication of doping cases to the CAS Anti-Doping Division is a welcome step in FIS' governance role to ensure a fair juridical process for all parties," Patrick Smith, chairman of the FIS Doping Panel, said.

The CAS Anti-Doping Division was set up in part to compliment the work of the International Testing Agency and offer a choice of options for parties who make appeals.

Previously temporary CAS Anti-Doping Divisions have been set up during major events, including the Olympics, to deal with disputes during the Games.

"The CAS Anti-Doping Division has been established at the request of the Olympic Summit and follows the success of the separate CAS Ad Hoc Anti-Doping Divisions at recent Olympic Games," said Coates.

"We are pleased that the International Olympic Federations are following the lead of the IOC."

The CAS Anti-Doping Division came into operation in January ©Getty Images

It is claimed the Division will consolidate the proceedings of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Federations.

The aim is to avoid two separate first instance procedures.

FIS claim the agreement fulfils the decision of their Congress last year to refer cases to an independent doping panel to comply with the principle of the separation of powers.

The International Triathlon Union were the first world governing body to partner with the division back in March.

Earlier this week, International Cycling Union President David Lappartient warned International Federations could face a serious issue after CAS asked arbitrators to choose between working for the body or governing bodies.

CAS secretary general Reed asserted that a potential transition period could be possible, should arbitrators opt to leave roles within Federations.

He added it could also offer an "opportunity" for International Federations to join the CAS Anti-Doping Division.