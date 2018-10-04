Sumo has been granted full recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) raising the possibility that one day it could appear in the Games, it was announced here today.

The Japanese sport, whose roots stretch back to the 17th century, was officially upgraded from provisional to full recognition during a meeting of the IOC Executive Board here today.

The Association of IOC Recognised International Sports Federations (ARISF) lists sports recognised by the IOC but not currently in the Olympic programme.

For a sport to become an Olympic event, its respective International Federation must first be recognised by the IOC.

So this is an important step forward for the ambitions of the International Sumo Federation to one day join the Olympic programme.

But there is still a long way to go before it can fulfill that goal as ARISF's other members include sports such as bandy, Basque pelota, flying disc and netball which have never come close to being part of the Games even though they are recognised as Olympic sports.

