French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) President Denis Masseglia has confirmed the location of the country's hospitality house for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Masseglia presented the venue for the French House, located two kilometres from the Athletes' Village in the heart of Tokyo Bay, at a meeting of the Paris 2024 Board of Directors.

According to L'Equipe, it is situated in a building belonging to the Fuji Television Network.

It will include offices, press rooms and outdoor terraces and will serve as the main showcase of Paris 2024 at the Games in the Japanese capital.

CNOSF President President Denis Masseglia informed Paris 2024 of the location at a board meeting ©Getty Images

The "Club France" house, thought to span around 10,000 square metres, will be a key meeting point for French officials attending both the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The cost of the facility, to be shared between the CNOSF and the Paris 2024 Organising Committee, is thought to be around €1.7 million (£1.4 million/$1.9 million) to €1.8 million (£1.5 million/$2 million).

Sociedade Hípica Brasileira housed the Olympics' Club France hospitality house at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.