World champion Lin Junmin and Zicheng Hui secured China's first gold medals at the International Shooting Sport Federation Rifle and Pistol World Cup in Beijing.

Lin won the men's 25 metres rapid fire pistol event, while Zicheng Hui took victory in the men's 10m air rifle competition.

Zhejiang-born Lin, who claimed gold in the individual and team competitions 25m rapid fire pistol competitions at last year's World Championships in Changwon, scored 35 out of 40 targets to top the podium.

The Chinese star finished four in front of silver medallist Oliver Geis of Germany.

Zicheng Hui topped the podium in the 10m air rifle final ©ISSF

Olympic silver medallist Jean Quiquampoix of France took bronze with 27 targets, denying China another medal as Li Yuehong was fourth.

Zicheng triumphed in the 10m air rifle final after he scored 249.4 points, beating India’s Divyansh Singh Panwar by 0.4 points.

Grigorii Shamakov of Russia was the recipient of the bronze medal on 227.5.

The event continues tomorrow with the men's 10m air pistol final.