World Snow Day has released a final report for its 2019 edition, which claims more than 315,000 people around the world were involved.

The day, normally staged in January, aims to give children and their families the chance to experience and enjoy snow.

Various activities take place, which are held by organisations such as ski and snowboard schools, ski resorts, tourism organisations and national ski and snowboard associations.

This year saw 464 events held, according to the report.

Some 45 countries participated, with 11 events in major cities.

World Snow Day aims to give children the chance to experience snow ©World Snow Day

There has been a 7.8 per cent growth in the event's social media and more than 240,000 visits to the World Snow Day website since the 2018 edition.

This year also saw World Snow Day achieve its goal of holding 50 events with environmental activities and safety activities included on the programme.

The full report can be found here.

World Snow Day is part of the International Ski Federation campaign "Bring Children to the Snow", which began in 2007.

The first World Snow Day was in 2012.

World Snow Day 2020 will be held on January 19.