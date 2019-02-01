Summer Universiade Supervision Committee (CSU) President Leonz Eder has claimed the progress of preparations for Naples 2019 is promising, but warned there are still hurdles to overcome.
It comes following the conclusion of the CSU's second visit to the Italian city, due to host the multi-sport event from July 3 to 14.
After the inspections carried out in Caserta and Salerno on Wednesday (January 30), meetings with the Organising Committee took place.
"Since my last visit a few months ago the progress is very visible, the staff has increased and many operational areas are improving," Eder said.
"The organisation is proceeding - there are still challenges to be faced but the progress is good.
"Naples is a city that is very close to sport.
"All the facilities necessary for competitions are there and they are important.
"For many of these, there are renovations that are underway and it will take a final sprint for them to be in place for the Universiade.
"The sports facilities will then constitute the legacy that the Universiade will leave to the cities of Naples, Salerno, Caserta, and to the entire Campania region.
"After the event, there will be many more sports facilities accessible to citizens and students."
The CSU delegation also visited some of the facilities that will host the Athletes' Village.
Many participants will be accommodated in one of two cruise ships.
"It is good news that there are two cruise ships for the Village," Eder added.
"There are also hotels and we have visited some.
"The only doubt is related to the fact that we do not know exactly how many people there will be, so we have to pull these sums together."
Naples 2019 Special Commissioner Gianluca Basile welcomed the CSU to the host city.
He claimed he saw the acknowledgement by the CSU of the progress made in preparations as "stimulus to move forward with passion".
"Now the time has come to focus on services to make us ready for July," he added.
"We are at the final effort and will need to concentrate on facilities and also services.
"In this sense, we await the outcome of the ongoing tenders in the field of broadcasting, transport and volunteers.
"And I would like to underline the collaboration we are receiving from all the bodies involved.
"In particular here, I would like to highlight the proximity of superintendent for Fine Arts of the Naples municipality, Luciano Garella, and that of the Campania director of the state properties agency, Edoardo Maggini, who is helping us on the estimates."
Adam Sotiriadis, Naples 2019’s general coordinator for Games delivery, added: "My greatest concern is the unity of all the parties involved.
"We have to fight against the time that suffocates us, but we are optimistic."