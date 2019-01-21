The Evian Championship has announced the creation of a special exemption for the winner of the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) golf championship.

It joins the Women’s British Open in offering places to the WAAP champion.

As well as the two major championships, the winner will also receive an invite to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The second edition of the premier women’s amateur golf championship of the Asia-Pacific region is due to be played at The Royal Golf Club in Japanese city Hokota from April 25 to 28.

The Evian Championship is the fourth of the five majors in women’s golf and is scheduled to be played at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains in France from July 25 to 28.

The WAAP championship has been developed by The R&A and Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) in a bid to unearth emerging talent and provide a pathway for Asia’s elite women amateurs to emerge on the international stage.

"We are truly honoured to partner with The R&A on this great championship," Franck Riboud, chairman of the Evian Championship, said.

"The Evian Championship, The R&A and the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation share the same goals and values related to the emergence of young talents.

"It is with pleasure that we will award this new tournament exemption starting in 2019.

"We are convinced that the future of women’s golf is linked to the young talents teeing off at the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific."

The second edition of the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific is due to be played at The Royal Golf Club in Japan from April 25 to 28 ©Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific

The R&A launched the "Women in Golf Charter" last year and is said to be committed to increasing the participation of women and girls in the sport.

The WAAP is one of several key championships conducted by the governing body and is considered a significant initiative, along with the APGC, to drive the popularity of women’s golf in the region.

"A big part of the success of the inaugural Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific in Singapore last year was the outstanding performance of our 15-year-old champion Atthaya Thitikul not only in Sentosa, but in the other prestigious championships she played as well," Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, said.

"Atthaya can now inspire so many other young players to follow in her footsteps.

"There is huge potential for further growth in women’s golf in Asia-Pacific and we want to give the leading players the opportunities to showcase their talent."

Invitations for this year’s WAPP are set to be sent out to players this week.

The championship will have a field of 90 players with a maximum of six from each of the APGC member countries.

In addition, hosts Japan will receive two extra spots.

There are currently 25 players from Asia-Pacific in the top 100 of the World Amateur Golf Ranking, with Thailand’s Paphangkorn Tavatanakit the highest ranked at number three.

Kabaya Ohayo Group and Rolex are the WAPP’s principal sponsors, while IMG will assist with the championship's staging and television broadcasting.