This year's International Book Fair in Minsk will be themed on the upcoming 2019 European Games in the city, it has been announced.

According to the Belarusian news agency BelTA, the Fair - which will run from February 6 to 10 - will feature "literary excursions" and "poetry routes", as well as seminars, autograph sessions and book presentations.

It will also reportedly feature a programme for children, with a seminar for young writers and translators set to take place on February 6 and 7.

Other themes are "Year of Native Land", Belarusian literature classics' anniversaries and memorable historical dates of Belarus.

An awards ceremony is scheduled to present prizes, including the Pershatsvet (First Flower) Young Writers' Award and the Art of the Book contest.

Events for the Fair will take place across the city at venues including the National Library of Belarus ©Getty Images

BelTA say for the first time this year, the Fair will take place across the whole city.

As well as at a central location on Pobediteley Avenue, events will also go ahead at bookshops, libraries and museums.

The fair is organised by the Belarusian Government's Information Ministry, Minsk City Hall and the Belarusian Writers' Union.

The Belarusian capital will host the second edition of the European Games between June 21 and 30, featuring around 4,000 athletes competing across 15 sports.