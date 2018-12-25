PSA SQUASHTV, the official YouTube channel of the Professional Squash Association (PSA), has reached 100,000 subscribers to cap a year that has seen their digital presence grow by 17 per cent across social media.

The channel gives squash fans access to extensive highlights, expert analysis, live streams and exclusive interviews with the PSA Tour's biggest stars.

Since it was created in July 2011 it has gained in excess of 75 million views across all of its content.

Now averaging more than 1.5 million views per month, the channel has exposed new audiences to professional squash across the globe and forms an important part of the PSA's digital strategy.

Miguel Rodriguez dives for the ball against Mohamed Elshorbagy during the 2018 British Open final - spectacular action of the kind that is going down well with YouTube viewers ©PSA

"We're delighted to reach this milestone," said PSA head of digital Chris Harvey.

"YouTube has proved the ideal platform to allow the PSA to showcase our dynamic sport to a wide audience and we look forward to continuing our growth towards 200,000 subscribers and beyond."

It has also been announced that more than 550 live matches from the PSA Tour will be broadcast on SQUASHTV, Eurosport Player - Europe only - and DAZN, Japan only, throughout the 2018-2019 season.