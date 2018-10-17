A range of events were held around the world to celebrate the 16th edition of World Squash Day.

World Squash Day was held on Saturday (October 13), with the day intending to promote the sport and encourage squash clubs around the world to open their doors to new members.

The biggest event of the day was the men's and women's finals of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) US Open in Philadelphia, which Egypt's Mohamed ElShorbagy and Raneem El Welily won.

Squash action was also taking place at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, marking the sport's first involvement with the Olympic Movement as a Showcase Sport.

Matches took place in a innovative glass court with a high-tech front wall developed by interactiveSQUASH, the World Squash Federation (WSF) and the Professional Squash Association.

A video was recorded at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in Paris by young squash players in support of squash's bid to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in the French capital.

The town of Seri Menanti in Malaysia saw top Malaysian players Nafiizwan Adnan and former pro Sharon Wee play a few games of doubles with ruler of the State Tunku Muhriz ibni Tunku Munawir and Crown Prince Tunku Zain Al-Abidin.

A number of charity events also took place in the name of World Squash Day.

Squash matches at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires were held in glass showcourts as part of a successful World Squash Day and which organisers hope will help its bid for inclusion at Paris 2024 ©PSA/WSF

A special event took place in Iran which saw a collaboration between a project which aims to provide fun squash games for children suffering from Downs Syndrome and campaign to protect the Iranian Cheetah.

PSA member Nick Mulvey took part in a 12 hour charity bike ride In Britain with 20 other squash players, raising over £4,000 ($5,300/€4,500) for a charity helping sick children.

World Squash Day even had an official single entitled "Africa", composed by squash-loving composer Stuart Sharp and sung by late American star Oliver Cheatham at a charity concert in Zambia in 1990.

Proceeds from the royalties will be donated to charity.

World Squash founder Alan Thatcher stayed awake for two days to ensure that events around the globe went smoothly.

"I wanted to support two 24-hour marathon events in England, taking place at Warrington and the Warwick Boat Club, plus another in Cape Town, and kept in touch with hundreds of other events via social media," he said.

"Fittingly, the day finished with fireworks at midnight after a squash festival in Poland, and that was followed by two brilliant finals of the US Open in Philadelphia.

"The response from the global squash community was absolutely phenomenal, as was the support from the WSF and PSA members."