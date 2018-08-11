The Professional Squash Association (PSA) has signed a partnership with Sports Data Labs which will see "in-game physiological data assets" become available for commercialisation.

According to the PSA, squash will become the first professional sport to strike such a deal.

Sports Data Labs will used "data capture and tracking technology" across the season-long agreement to provide the PSA with "real-time human data".

This will be shared with official broadcasters in a bid to enhance the viewing experience, as well as being made available to commercial partners such as betting companies and organisations in the health and wellness industries.

Players will also be given access to the data to help with their performance analysis and training.

The earnings from the commercial opportunities will be split between them, the PSA and Sports Data Labs using a revenue share model.

"Sports Data Labs have extensive experience of capturing and monetising athlete data and this partnership will help position squash at the forefront of using physiological data in professional sports," said PSA chief operating officer Lee Beachill.

"We trialled Sports Data Labs' technology at various points during the 2017-2018 season and the data highlighted the true physical demands of squash, along with proving that our athletes are amongst the fittest in the world.

Ali Farag welcomed the new link-up ©Getty Images

"We are excited to incorporate this data into future tournament broadcasts which will bring a new dimension to the sport, and we are perfectly placed to explore the numerous commercial opportunities that will come about as a result of having access to this data."

Egypt's PSA Men's President and world number two Ali Farag welcomed the arrangement.

"It is great news that we are finally partnering up with Sports Data Labs officially," he said.

"The work they've done over the past season through the trials was tremendous, it really showcases the severity of our sport.

"The tangible data proving that squash players play for a few consecutive minutes over the 180+ bpm heart rate acquired by Sports Data Labs has definitely raised the profile of our sport and this can definitely have a positive effect on the growth of our game.

"It is extremely important to keep moving forward, and with the way sports and life in general are heading, there's no way of growing without embracing more and more new technologies.

"This is certainly a positive step for squash and I am really looking forward to a brilliant future ahead with Sports Data Labs."