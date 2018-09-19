A new partnership signed between the Professional Squash Association (PSA) and digital content providers FeedConstruct will see live video content delivered to the company's Friendship platform.

Live video content from the PSA World Tour and PSA Challenger Tour will now be streamed on FeedConstruct’s Friendship platform to more than 300 business-to-consumer sports betting companies.

FeedConstruct is owned by award-winning online and land-based gaming solutions developer BetConstruct.

It provides real-time data and digital content for the most popular sporting events around the world.

Clients are able to access high-quality live streams, odds feed, statistics and scouting data on one platform.

Matches such as these will now be streamed on FeedConstruct's Friendship Platform ©PSA

"We are pleased to establish a partnership with FeedConstruct and are looking forward to working with them over the coming months," said PSA chief commercial officer Tommy Berden.

"FeedConstruct have extensive experience in providing live video content to the gaming industry and we believe that squash - with its unpredictable nature and supremely talented athletes - will be a perfect fit for their platform."

Head of FeedConstruct Samvel Nersisyan agreed.

"We designed the Friendship platform to be a global marketplace of unique sport and gaming videos," he said.

"We happily welcome PSA on our platform with their video content of exciting and thrilling squash."



The news comes after the PSA announced its collaboration with interactiveSQUASH, allowing live coverage of the world’s biggest squash matches to be streamed onto "smart" courts worldwide.