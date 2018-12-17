Canadian company VC Ultimate has been announced as the World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) official apparel supplier and partner for 2019 to 2022.

The company claims to be the world's leading supplier of custom uniform and merchandise for ultimate frisbee and has already partnered WFDF since 2015.

It will now develop and sell official merchandise for the WFDF Ultimate Championships events over the next four years, as well as continuing to sell merchandise through their Canadian, American and European online stores.

We can't wait to work with @WorldFlyingDisc again. This is sure to be 4 years of amazing events. https://t.co/t9Prl3o2YZ — VC Ultimate (@vcultimate) December 17, 2018

"We are really excited about the renewal of our partnership with VC Ultimate," Robert Rauch, the WFDF President, said.

"We feel that this partnership provides benefits to all three separate audiences within the disc community: teams and players, tournament organisers, and WFDF.

"We are excited by the prospects for continuing to receive creative help in developing and promoting the WFDF brand and our merchandise line."

VC Ultimate were awarded the partnership after a review of the three proposals received by the WFDF Board of Directors.

WFDF also recently approved Discraft as its official disc supplier for the same period.