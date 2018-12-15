The World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) has approved Discraft as its official disc supplier and partner for the 2019 to 2022 period.

It means the American company, based in Michigan, will receive exclusive rights to produce official WFDF ultimate discs for sale.

They will also supply official game discs during all WFDF Ultimate Championship events and sponsor the WFDF World Team Disc Golf and Freestyle Championships.

Other perks of the tie-up will see Discraft provide discounted rates and back development projects of the WFDF.

The deal extends a partnership which has stretched back three decades.

"We are really excited about the renewal of this long-standing and important relationship with Discraft," said WFDF President Robert Rauch.

The deal extends a long term partnership between the two parties ©WFDF

"We feel that this partnership provides benefits to both WFDF and event organisers, and we are excited by the prospects for receiving additional support for our development programme general activities in 2019 to 2022.

"We had received four other strong bids for the sponsorship role and appreciate the increased quality disc production capabilities that have emerged in the last few years."

Pad Timmons, the chief operating officer of Discraft, added: "Discraft, the world leader in disc sports, is happy to partner with WFDF through 2022.

"Working with WFDF for the past three decades, we have watched them grow and become a pivotal part of the world ultimate scene.

"The tournaments they have run are top notch, thanks to the coordination of the WFDF staff and the tournament partners/directors that they have picked from all over the world."