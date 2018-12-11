Tickets have gone on sale for the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) men's Under-18 World Championship, the governing body has announced.

The cheapest adult tickets for the event, which will take place in the Swedish cities of Ornskoldsvik and Umea, cost Kr 100 (£8.77/$11/€9.70), while a tournament package has been priced at Kr 990 (£87/$109/€96).

Junior and child price options are also available, while entrance will be free for kids up to the age of 12.

The Fjallraven Centre in Ornskoldsvik has a capacity of 7,049, while the host venue in Umea, the A3 Arena, can seat 5,400 people.

The two cities are only an hour apart by rail or car along the Baltic Sea.

Sweden have never won the the Under-18 Championships but have claimed five silvers ©Getty Images

Ornskoldsvik is considered a classic hockey town in Sweden, though its club Modo suffered relegation to the Swedish second-tier in 2016.

Umea’s club Bjorkloven Umea also play in the second-tier.

Sweden has hosted the Under-18 World Championship once before in 2006 in Angelholm and Halmstad, while the country has won nine medals since 1999 - five silvers and four bronze.

The most recent came in 2016, when Sweden finished second.