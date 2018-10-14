The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) held a seminar for their core result manager group in Slovakian capital Bratislava to prepare for the 2018-2019 season.

The result managers deal with statistics from games and determine outcomes such as an IIHF tournament's top scorer.

The seminar consisted of training, education and knowledge sharing to prepare for the new campaign.

There were also opportunities to discuss experiences from the previous season, including the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea in February.

The IIHF's core group of result managers attended a seminar to prepare them for the 2018-2019 season ©IIHF

The 465 games of the 2017-2018 season were evaluated on the incidents and support issues that arose.

Results managers were then trained on the latest version of the IIHF software that is used at tournaments.

An informal dinner was also held with the 2019 Men's IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Organising Committee.

The tournament will also be held in Slovakia in May.