The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) was awarded the Special Jury award at the Peace and Sport Forum here tonight for bringing together the South and North Korean teams together at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

The Special Jury award was announced as a surprise to the audience in the Rodos Palace on the Greek island of Rhodes, with the IIHF announced as winners after North and South Korea played as a unified ice hockey team at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

The winners of the April6 initiative of the year went to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Bahrain for organising a colour run event to celebrate April 6, the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

Fundacion Buen Punto of Colombia won the sport simple programme of the year award for their work in empowering children through surfing activities using self-build wooden surf boards.

The IIHF have been honoured by Peace and Sport for their role in helping bring together North and South Korea to create a unified women's ice hockey team for this year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang ©Getty Images

The United States Department of State's Sports Diplomacy Division with the University of Tennessee's Centre for Sport, Peace and Society won the diplomatic action of the year award.

They had organised a collaboration between emerging female leaders from 65 countries and America's top female executives in sport.

American Community Schools of Athens won the regional peace through sport initiative of the year award for their work in educating students on the power of sport to promote peace and Olympic values.

The regional sport organisation of the year went to Hope Refugee FC, a football team of refugees and asylum seekers in Athens.

The Regional Non-Governmental Organisation award went to Budo for Peace, an Israeli educational organisation where instructors of different religions teach children martial arts.

Winners of the awards ceremony at the Peace and Sports Forum at the Rodos Palace ©ITG

The final award of the evening, the regional champion of the year, went to Blaise Matuidi.

The French and Juventus footballer, winner of the FIFA World Cup in Russia this year, created "Les Tremplins Blaise Matuidi" to help the inclusion of children living in the suburbs.

Next year's Peace and Sport Forum was also announced, with the event due to take place in Monaco from December 11 to 13.