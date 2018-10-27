Single game tickets for the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Men's World Junior Championships in Canada have gone on sale.

The Championships will take place from December 26, 2018 to January 5 in the Canadian cities of Vancouver and Victoria.

Prices for single game tickets start at CAD$21 (£12/$16/€14) with full and half tournament packages also available.

The opening game of the competition will be hosts and defending champions Canada against Denmark, with Group A also featuring the Czech Republic, Russia and Switzerland.

Group B is made up of Sweden, the United States, Finland, Slovakia and Kazakhstan.

SIngle game tickets for the IIHF World Junior Championships in Vancouver have gone on sale ©IIHF

The top four sides in each group will reach the quarter finals.

Medal ticket packages for the event went on sale in September.

Fans buying these can guarantee access to both semi-finals and the gold and bronze medal games.

Tickets can be bought here.