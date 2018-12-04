Canadian weightlifter Christine Girard has received Olympic gold and bronze medals from London 2012 and Beijing 2008 respectively during a special ceremony at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa.

The 33-year-old becomes the first Olympic weightlifting champion for her nation, male or female, and the first Canadian to win two Olympic medals in the sport following failed doping tests by her opponents.

She was the original bronze medallist in the women’s 63 kilograms event at London 2012, but was upgraded to gold after Kazakhstan’s Maiya Maneza and Russia’s Svetlana Tsarukayeva were disqualified from first and second place respectively.

Maneza was found to have tested positive for steroid stanozolol and was stripped of her victory in October 2016.

Tsarukayeva, meanwhile, failed for turinabol and it was confirmed in April 2017 that she would forfeit her medal.

Bulgaria’s Milka Maneva and Mexico’s Luz Acosta were upgraded to silver and bronze medals respectively.

Girard was awarded the women's 63kg bronze medal from Beijing 2008 after Kazakhstan’s Irina Nekrassova, the original runner-up, tested positive for stanozolol.

Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ying-chi moved up to the silver medal position from third.