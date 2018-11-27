South Korea’s Ha Young Woong is through to the main draw of the men’s singles event at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Korea Masters after progressing through qualification on home soil in Gwangju today.

Ha opened his campaign at the Gwangju Women's University Stadium by beating compatriot Son Seong Hyun 21-10, 21-18.

He then went onto defeat Chinese Taipei’s Chi Yu Jen 21-16, 21-15 to set up a first-round meeting with Malaysia’s Soong Joo Ven tomorrow.

Also coming through qualification today were Chinese Taipei’s Chen Shiau Cheng and Chang En Chia, and China’s Ren Pengbo.

South Korea's An Se Young is through to the main draw of the women's singles event ©Getty Images

In the women's singles qualification, South Korea's An Se Young overcame Thailand's Benyapa Aimsaard 21-7, 21-9 to advance through to the main draw.

Awaiting her in the first round is compatriot Sung Ji Hyun, who is seeded second and vying for a fourth title at the event.

An was one of three South Korean women to come through qualification along with Bae Ji Won and Lee Byeol Lim.

Chinese Taipei's Hung Yi-Ting has also booked her place in the opening stage.