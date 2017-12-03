Jeon Hyeok-jin battled to a three-game victory over compatriot Kim Min-ki in the men's singles final as the host nation claimed all but one of the five titles on offer at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Korea Masters in Gwangju.

The fourth seed was made to work hard for his triumph by his unseeded team-mate but secured a 21-17, 19-21, 21-12 triumph at the Yeomju Gymnasium.

The result ensured Jeon clinched a rare individual title at BWF Grand Prix Gold level after he emerged victorious from a gruelling contest which lasted an hour and nine minutes.

South Korea were denied a clean sweep at the Korea Masters by China's Gao Fangjie, who comfortably overcame home favourite Jang Mi-lee in the women's singles final.

Gao was in superb form and cruised to a 21-19, 21-5 success to top the podium.

China's Gao Fangjie clinched the women's singles crown with a confident display ©Getty Images

Top mixed doubles seeds Choi Sol-gyu and Chae Yoo-jung were unable to justify their billing as the pre-tournament favourites as they were shocked by compatriots Seung Jae-seo and Kim Ha-na in the final.

The fourth seeded pairing fought back from a game down to clinch a 17-21, 21-13, 21-18 triumph in the South Korean city.

South Korea won both the men's and women's doubles competitions, where both finals included unseeded pairings from the host nation.

Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan beat Kim So-yeong and Hee Yong-kong 21-18, 23-21 to take the women's doubles title.

Kim Won-ho and Seung Jae-so then proved too strong for Jung Jae-wook and Kim Gi-jung, wrapping up the men's crown with a 21-15, 21-16 victory.