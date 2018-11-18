South Korea's Son Wan Ho and Japan's Nozomi Okuhara won the men's and women's respective finals at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Hong Kong Open.

It took Son three games to defeat Japanese opponent Kenta Nishimoto 14-21, 21-17, 21-13 at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

It is the South Korean's first top flight singles win since he won the 2016 Korea Masters.

In the women's competition, 2017 world champion Okuhara beat Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 21-19, 24-22 to take the title at the World Tour Super 500 event.

These victories come just under a month away from the BWF World Tour Finals to be held in Guangzhou in China.

Japan's Nozomi Okuhara won the women's final of the BWF Hong Kong Open ©Getty Images

This competition features the eight players with the most points from this season's 37 BWF World Tour Finals events.

Indonesia's top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo won the men's doubles today by beating Japan's Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda, seeded fourth, 21-13, 21-12.

The top seeds also won the women's doubles as Japan's Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota saw off fourth-seeded Indonesians Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu 20-22, 21-9, 21-12.

In the mixed doubles, Japan's seventh seeds Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino saw off China's second seeds Wang Yilü and Huang Dongping 21-18, 21-14.