Jeon Hyeok Jin set up an all-South Korea men’s singles final at the Badminton World Federation Korea Masters in Gwangju.

The fourth seed delivered an impressive performance in the Yeomju Gymnasium, as he defeated Thailand’s Khosit Phetpradab.

He emerged as a straight games 21-16, 21-14 winner in the semi-final encounter against his seventh seeded opponent in this Grand Prix Gold tournament.

The second semi-final was also decided in two games with Kim Min Ki sealing a 21-19, 21-15 win over fellow South Korean Lee Dong Keun.

Jang Mi Lee ensured the hosts would be represented in the women’s singles final after claiming a surprise victory over second seed Nitchaon Jindapol.

The South Korean held her nerve in a tightly contested match to edge her Thai opponent 21-19, 21-19.

Lee is scheduled to face the challenge of Gao Fangjie in the final after she dominated an all Chinese semi-final match with Zhiyi Wang, securing a 21-17, 21-8 win.

South Korea are guaranteed success in all three doubles competitions, with six of their pairings making the finals.

South Korea's Choi Sol Gyu and Chae Yoo Jung continued to justify their top seed status in the mixed doubles, emerging as 21-17, 21-12 winners against fellow team-mates Kim Won Ho and Shin Seung Chan.

They are scheduled to meet Seung Jae Seo and Kim Ha Na in tomorrow’s final after they eased to a 21-15, 21-11 win against Indonesia’s Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja.

South Korea’s Kim So Yeong and Hee Yong Kong were forced to battle for victory in the women’s doubles competition.

They lost the opening game of their match against Malaysia’s Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean before storming back to secure a 14-21, 21-7, 21-12 success.

Lee So Hee and Shun Seung Chan won the second semi-final for the loss of just 14 points, beating fellow another South Korean pairing, Lee Eun Ah and Min Ah Yoon, 21-5, 21-9.

The men’s doubles saw a tightly fought semi-final clash between two home pairings, Jung Jae Wook and Kim Gi Jung coming from behind to claim victory.

They clinched a 16-21, 21-11, 21-19 win over Lee Yong Dae and Yoo Yeon Seong.

They are now set to face the challenge of Kim Won Ho and Seung Jae Seo, who battled to a 23-25, 21-12, 12-15 win over Chinese Taipei’s Liao Min Chun and Su Cheng Heng.