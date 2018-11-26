Son Wan Ho is seeded first as he seeks to build on his triumph at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Hong Kong Open earlier this month by going for home success at the Korea Masters in Gwangju this week.

The South Korean’s recent success secured his first top-flight singles win since he won the 2016 Korea Masters.

His first-round opponent at the Gwangju Women's University Stadium will be Indonesia’s Panji Ahmad Maulana.

Among Son’s likely challengers is Thailand’s Khosit Phetpradab, who is seeded fifth.

Standing between him and a place in the second round is Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Jen Hao.

Sung Ji Hyun will be bidding for home success in the women's singles event ©Getty Images

In the women’s singles event, three-time winner Sung Ji Hyun will be vying for home glory.

The 2015 world bronze medallist, seeded second, will meet a qualifier in the first round.

If she comes through that, she will face the winner of the match between fellow South Korean Kim Ga Eun and Chinese Taipei’s Chen Su Yu.

Also expected to be in contention is third-seeded Thai Nitchaon Jindapol, who will go up against South Korea’s Jeon Jui in the first round.

Action in Gwangju is due to begin tomorrow and run through to Sunday (December 2).