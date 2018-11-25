The Netherlands took a decisive seventh title at the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Women’s Hockey Champions Trophy event with a 5-1 victory over Australia in Changzhou Wujin.

The world number ones continued their imperious form as they took another title and a 43rd consecutive win in the tournament’s final.

But it was their first since winning since winning at home in 2011.

Australia went one goal down after Xan de Waard put away team-mate Margot van Geffen’s rebounded shot as Eva de Goede doubled the Netherlands’ lead only minutes later.

The Australians hit back in the third quarter to halve the deficit after a period of sustained pressure lead to a penalty corner.

Maddy Fitzpatrick shot past Dutch goalkeeper Anne Veendaal to make the scores 2-1.

Momentum was only briefly behind Australia as just before the end of the quarter Lauren Stam converted a Dutch penalty corner to restore her team’s two goal advantage.

Despite some solid defensive work the Australians could not hold off the Dutch attack which rounded the match off with two more goals from Maxime Kerstholt and Maria Verschoor for the 5-1 victory.

That trophy is heavy right @Evadegoede ⁉️👌🙌

Let the celebrations begin @oranjehockey 🎆🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/0ciDrEmpqy — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) November 25, 2018

Argentina were the bronze medallists as they demolished hosts China 6-0 in the third place play off match.

Two goals from captain Delfina Merino and Maria Granatto in the opening five minutes gave Argentina a two goal lead before Granatto added another in the second quarter.

Julieta Jankunas, Sofia Toccalino and Martina Cavallero added the last three in the second-half as the Argentinian defenders kept a clean sheet.

Great Britain managed to turn their disappointment around in the fifth-place play-off match as the second placed team in the FIH world rankings were unable to compete for a medal.

Britain played the lowest ranked team in the competition, Japan, and won 2-1 to place fifth.

As the tournament concluded, The Netherlands had further success as their players won three individual awards.

De Goede was awarded best player,Marjin Veen the rising player award and the top scorer accolade after hitting five goals in the tournament.

China’s Ye Jiao won best goalkeeper.