World Para Alpine Skiing have postponed the Europa Cup competition scheduled for Pyha in Finland later this month.

A lack of snow and a bad weather forecast have prompted the decision, with the second-tier event originally due to run between November 25 and 27.

A training camp and races which was to be held between November 24 and 26 has also been postponed.

New dates for both the Europa Cup and the camp are expected to be announced next week.

The Europa Cup is the second-tier Para-Alpine skiing circuit ©World Para Alpine Skiing

A Europa Cup event was held in Landgraaf in The Netherlands last week to begin the season, with Pyha initially pencilled in as the second stop on the campaign.

Four more events are scheduled for the continental competition this season, with Vemdalen, Sweden, hosting the Europa Cup finals from April 1 to 4.

The events are a tier-below the flagship World Cup circuit.