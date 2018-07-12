Local Organising Committees (LOC) for the 2018-2019 World Para Alpine Skiing World Cup season met in Bonn to discuss the new campaign.

Discussions were held at the International Paralympic Committee's headquarters in the German city with the "opportunities and challenges" for next season on the agenda.

The circuit will be the first World Cup action since the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics in March with the full schedule due to be confirmed next week.

Topics such as legal affairs, marketing, branding, broadcasting, media and communications were all discussed.

The discussions covered a wide range of topics ©IPC

"It was a very important day and a great opportunity to bring together the World Cup Organising Committees," said Head of World Para Snow Sports Dimitrije Lazarovski.

"Those who had organised events in previous years could share their experiences and we could also introduce some new ideas to be implemented.

"We had a very successful season in 2017-2018 with great performances and all competitions live streamed for the first time.

"The World Cup attracted record audiences to our website and social media channels, it also generated great interest from broadcasters.

"All these achievements would not have been possible without the support of the LOCs.

"We want the 2018-2019 season to be even better."