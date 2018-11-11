China's Xu Jiayu clocked a world record time in the men's 100 metres backstroke as the penultimate leg of the International Swimming Federation World Cup circuit came to its end in Tokyo.

On the final day of competition in the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Centre, Xu swam a blistering 48.88sec for the title as well as a short course world record.

Australia's Mitchell Larkin was the closest rival in silver in 49.54 as bronze medallist Masaki Kaneko of Japan was over a second down on the winner in 50.48.

Elsewhere, Vladimir Morozov of Russia continued his fine run of form, adding the men's 50m butterfly gold to his haul in Japan's capital, the 2020 Olympic host.

His time of 22.29 was quicker than Michael Andrew of the United States and Japan's Takeshi Kawamoto.

Andrew finished in 22.39 for the silver medal as Kawamoto clocked 22.60 to take bronze.

Morozov also tops the overall men's leaderboard with 342 points in front of team-mate Kirill Prigoda on 213 points and Larkin on 183.

In the men's 200m freestyle, Rio 2016 Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers upgraded his silver medal in the 100m event yesterday to take gold.

The Australian was pipped by Morozov in the shorter distance but returned to the top of the podium as his time of 1:41.83 was quickest.

American Blake Pieroni took the silver medal in 1:42.16, while China's Wang Shun swam 1:43.43 for the bronze.

In the women's events, the contenders for the overall women's swimmer were also in action as Sarah Sjostrom, Katinka Hosszu and Yuliya Efimova all swam to podium finishes.

Sweden's Sjostrom was third in the women's 100m freestyle race in a time of 51.42 as The Netherlands dominated at the front.

Ranomi Kromowidjojo took gold in 51.26 as Dutch team-mate Femke Heemskerk finished in silver in 51.38.

The Swedish star also took silver in the 100m butterfly as the home fans cheered Rikako Ikee to victory in 55.31.

Sjostrom finished in a time of 55.56 with China's Zhang Yufei taking bronze in 56.18.

Hungary's Hosszu also took two medals on the final day with gold in the 200m medley and bronze in the 200m backstroke.

Australia took a one-two finish in the backstroke event as Emily Seebohm and Minna Atherton swam 2:01.13 and 2:02.88 respectively.

Atherton pipped Hozzsu to silver by one hundredth of a second.

Hozzsu was far more dominant in the medley race taking gold in 2:04.65, with her closest rival Japan's Yui Ohashi in silver in 2:05.29.

Ye Shiwen of China took bronze in 2:07.09.

Finally, Russia's Efimova added to her overall points tally with a silver medal in the 50m breaststroke.

Jamaica's Alia Atkinson won gold in 28.95 as Efimova touched home second in 29.56.

Australia's Seebohm took bronze in 29.99.

As the world's best swimmers head to the last FINA World Cup event of the season in Singapore, the women's overall title is still undecided.

Sjostrom leads the way at the moment on 285 points, just five ahead of Hosszu.

Efimova is third on 234 points.

Action in Singapore begins on Thursday (November 15).