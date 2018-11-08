Sarah Sjostrom, who tops the International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Cup rankings, is expecting to go even faster than she did in Beijing earlier this month when she races in the next leg that starts in Tokyo tomorrow.

"I am happy that I could come to Tokyo again," the Swede told a press conference on the eve of competition at the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Centre.

"My condition is better than in Beijing, so I'd like to swim faster.

"I think that it will be a tough race but I will do my best."

Also present to discuss the sixth leg of this season's World Cup were Russia's Vladimir Morozov, who leads the men's standings, his compatriot Yuliya Efimova, Alia Atkinson of Jamaica, who set a world record in the 50 metres breaststroke in Budapest last month, Australia's Rio 2016 champion Mack Horton and 22-year-old Blake Pieroni of the United States.

Home interest centered on the appearance of Japan's Ippei Watanabe, world record holder in the 200m breaststroke, and Rikako Ikee, the 18-year-old world junior record holder in five long and short course events who this year became the first swimmer to win six gold medals at the same Asian Games.

Some of the world's leading swimmers line up ahead of the press conference for the FINA World Cup event that starts in Tokyo tomorrow ©FINA

Atkinson, who has happy memories of Tokyo having swum a world record in its pool two years ago, said: "This is my fifth time in Tokyo, and I like Japan including its culture.

"In my races, I want to try my best and play an active part.

"I am very much looking forward to the 2020 Olympic Games to be held here in Tokyo."

Watanabe played down his chances, saying: "I am not actually in good shape because I didn't train enough since I started practising after my short holiday.

"As you know, the world's fastest swimmers are coming here, but I will try my best to win in Tokyo in the 200m breaststroke as it is my favourite."

Ikee added: "The world's top swimmers have now gathered in Tokyo, so I would like to show what I can do and prove myself in front of the audience.

"I think it would be a good opportunity to learn various things, then I will try my best."