China top the men's round-robin pool after day two of action at the Pacific-Asia Curling Championships in South Korea.

The team skipped by Zou Qiang followed up their opening session victory over the host nation yesterday by adding another two victories at the Gangneung Curling Centre.

They thrashed Hong Kong 10-3 and then saw off Chinese Taipei 9-2 to top the pile with a perfect record at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic venue.

Japan are second in the table with two victories from two having only played once today.

They proved too strong for New Zealand as they recorded a 12-1 success.

"This was not our first game, we knew more about the ice and it worked," said Japan skip Yuta Matsumura.

"We will continue this game plan in our next game."

China's women beat hosts South Korea after an extra end ©WCF

Hosts South Korea recovered from their opening day defeat to China by winning twice, 11-1 against Qatar and 7-3 over Australia.

They share third place with Hong Kong who ended the day on an identical record by following their China loss with a 13-3 triumph over the winless Qataris.

The first matches in the women's competition were also held today with China, Japan and Hong Kong all beginning with victories.

The Chinese followed their men with a success over the host nation, edging the Koreans 6-5 after an extra end.

Hong Kong thrashed Qatar 16-2, with the Japanese demolishing Australia 20-0.

The event, considered as a key legacy competition following Pyeongchang 2018, continues tomorrow.

The top four countries at the end of the round-robin phase will reach the semi-finals.

Nine men's and seven women's sides are taking part.