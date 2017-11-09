South Korea clinched the men's and women's titles on the final day of the Pacific-Asia Curling Championships in Erina.

In a boost to the nation prior to the country hosting the 2018 Winter OIympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea's women overcame Japan and their men's side beat China at the Erina Ice Palace.

The women's team successfully defended the crown they claimed last year with a comfortable 11-6 victory over Japan.

The bronze medal went the way of China as they beat Hong Kong 8-3.

South Korea's men then followed up the success from their counterparts by edging China 9-8 in a thrilling gold medal encounter.

Hopes of a South Korean triumph looked bleak when they fell 5-0 behind at the halfway stage but they launched a superb comeback as skip Kim Chang-min immediately replied with four in the sixth end.

Seong Se-hyeon then played a perfect shot to allow Kim to score three and put South Korea 7-6 ahead, the first time they had been in front in the match.

China raced into a 5-0 lead in the men's final but were forced to settle for silver ©WCF

China then continued the topsy-turvy nature of the contest as they scored two in the next end to take an 8-7 lead going into the decider.

South Korea held their nerve with two points in the final end to ensure they clinched the victory.

The bronze medal in the men's event was secured by Japan, who thrashed hosts Australia 11-4.

"After the fifth end our coach said we should try to gamble and play more aggressively, we tried that and it was a success," Kim said.

"Our vice-skip [Seong], he believed and had no doubts, he always does that.

"He told me he had confidence and to believe and trust each other.

"We are happy but we are not perfect.

"We need to keep learning so this is still study for us."