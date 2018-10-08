The schedule for this year's Pacific-Asia Curling Championships in Pyeongchang has been published.

The event is due take place at the at the Gangneung Curling Centre, the venue used for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games earlier this year, from November 3 to 10.

The men's competition will begin on November 3 when hosts and defending champions South Korea play China and Australia meet Japan.

The women's competition is due to begin o November 4 with the same teams featuring in the opening fixtures.

The 2018 Pacific-Asia Curling Championships will take place at the Gangneung Curling Centre, the venue used at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games ©Getty Images

The competition will continue as a round-robin until November 8, when the first women's semi-final game will be played.

November 9 will see the second women's semi-final and both men's semi-final.

The gold medal games are scheduled to be played on November 10.

The annual event took place last year in Erina in Australia, where South Korea were crowned champions in both the men's and women's competitions.