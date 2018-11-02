The 2018 Pacific-Asia Curling Championships are set to begin tomorrow with the eight-day event taking place at the Gangneung Curling Centre, the sport’s venue for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The event will see teams from nine of the World Curling Federation’s 61 Member Associations competing for their place in the season’s upcoming World Championships.

It will feature seven women’s teams - Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Kazakhstan, Qatar and hosts South Korea.

Nine men’s teams - Australia, China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Japan, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Qatar and South Korea - will also compete.

The Pacific-Asia Curling Championships will provide the opportunity for two women’s and two men’s teams to qualify directly for their respective World Curling Championship.

Additionally, for the first time, two more teams from each Championship will progress to the new world qualification event, being held in Naseby in New Zealand in January 2019.

The men’s round-robin stage will begin tomorrow and run until November 8, while the women’s starts on Sunday (November 4) and concludes on the same day as the men's.

South Korea, skipped by Kim Min-ji, begin the defence of their women’s title against China in the opening session of the round-robin.

Returning silver medallists Japan will once again be represented by Satsuki Fujisawa as they return to the venue where they won a historic Olympic bronze medal in February.

They will also begin their campaign in the opening session, against Australia.

Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic bronze medallists Japan are among the seven nations competing in the women's event ©WCF/Céline Stucki

In the men’s event, South Korea will be skipped by Kim Soo-hyuk, who last represented his country at the 2016 World Championships in Basel in Switzerland.

The home nation will begin their bid to retain their title on the opening day of action, going up against China in a repeat of last year’s final.



The women’s semi-finals are scheduled to take place on November 8 and 9, with the men’s solely on the latter date.

The men's and women's bronze medal games will be held at the same time on November 10 and followed later that day by the gold medal games.

Although the Gangneung Curling Centre is being used post-Pyeongchang 2018, question marks still linger over the future of three key venues from the Games.

No plans have been put in place for the Gangneung Hockey Centre, the Gangneung Oval and the Jeongseon Alpine Centre despite the Winter Olympics and Paralympics taking place in February and March.

Organisers have been put under pressure by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to resolve this issue.

It was reported that Gangwon Province would need to pay $18 million (£13.8 million/€15.8 million) to keep sporting facilities open until 2022.

Speaking at last month's IOC Session in Buenos Aires, Pyeongchang 2018 President Lee Hee-beom claimed all 12 competition venues would in principle be used for sporting purposes.