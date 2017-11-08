Defending champions South Korea stormed into the women's final at the Pacific-Asia Curling Championships as they thrashed Hong Kong 14-2 in Australia.

South Korea were in dominant form against the first-time semi-finalists and took a 13-0 lead after just five ends at the Erina Ice Palace in New South Wales.

Hong Kong put single points on the board in the fifth and seventh ends but it was never going to be enough to overhaul South Korea's advantage.

The 2016 winners then comfortably saw out a commanding victory which saw them move a step closer to defending their crown.

Unbeaten South Korea will go up against rivals Japan in the final after last year's bronze medallists edged China 6-5 in a dramatic semi-final affair.

The result saw both countries qualify for the 2018 World Women’s Curling Championships in Canada in March.

Japan edged China 6-5 to reach the final of the women's tournament ©WCF

The match came down to the final stone of the tenth end as Japan stole a point to book their place in tomorrow's gold medal encounter.

China and Hong Kong will clash for the bronze medal.

"In the final we want to focus in the early ends and if we can control the early ends we will win," South Korean skip Kim Eun-jung said.

"If we have one more win, it is such a good experience for us and we will get our confidence up for Pyeongchang [2018].

"We want to make sure we perform to a higher level in the final."

South Korea will also have the chance to seal the men's title as they overcame defending champions Japan 8-7 thanks to a steal in the 10th and final end.

China set up a meeting with South Korea in the final with a narrow 7-6 win over hosts Australia.