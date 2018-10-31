Details of the archery competition at next year's Summer Universiade in Naples have been officially announced by the world governing body.

Among the changes are that team events will include just two archers, rather than the normal three.

Competitors will also not be allowed to be older than 25 after the International University Sports Federation (FISU) reduced the upper age limit.

At the previous Universiade in Taipei in 2017, athletes could be aged between 17 and 28.

In Naples, athlete birthdays will be required to fall on or between 1 January 1994 and December 31, 2001, meaning they could be aged between 17 and 25 during the event, World Archery have formally announced.

Finals of the archery competition at the 2019 Summer Universiade in Naples are due to take place at the the Caserta Royal Palace - a UNESCO World Heritage site ©Wikipedia

The new age limits were approved in 2016 as part of FISU's 10-year strategy.

Otherwise, the tournament will be run to World Archery rules with individual, team and mixed team competitions for both recurve and compound bowstyles.

Archery was first included in the 2003 Universiade at Daegu in South Korea and is due to make its debut as a compulsory sport in Naples.

Qualification and elimination competitions are due to begin on July 9 and take place in Partenio Stadium with finals planned for Caserta Royal Palace, an 18th-century palace that has been a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1997.

South Korea won nine of the available 10 gold medals at the last Summer Universiade in Taipei in 2017, with only Russia's men taking the compound team title to prevent a clean sweep.