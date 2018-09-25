Naples, the host city of the 2019 Summer Universiade, has celebrated the International Day of University Sport (IDUS) in style.

The intention was to promote the core concept of IDUS, as proclaimed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO, which is to celebrate sport and physical activity as part of university life, through ethics, fair play, equality and social inclusion.

To mark the date on September 20, events involving hundreds of students were run by the University of Napoli and University of Salerno.

Students at the University of Salerno held a parallel event with those at the University of Naples to mark the International Day of University Sport ©FISU

The first, co-run with CUS Napoli - the local body affiliated to the national Italian Sports University Centre (CUSI) - involved approximately 250 sports students in a range of disciplines from athletics to sport dance, volleyball and football.

Later in the day the second event was staged at the Fisciano Campus of the ‘Università di Salerno’, together with CUSI Salerno.

Students took part in a variety of different sports in a range of university sporting venues in an effort to encourage and include the entire university population ahead of next year's landmark International University Sports Federation event.

The 2019 Summer Universiade in Naples is due to run from July 3 to 14.

The Italian city stepped in as a replacement host for Brasilia, who withdrew from hosting the event due to financial concerns.