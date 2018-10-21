World Karate Federation (WKF) President Antonio Espinós said it was an "honour" to welcome International Olympic Committee counterpart Thomas Bach to watch the sport at Buenos Aires 2018.

The German attended the Pabellon Europa Sports Hall in the Argentinian capital last week where karate was part of the Youth Olympic Games programme.

This was the first Olympic appearance of any kind for the martial art, which will make its full Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Spain's Espinós was joined by WKF general secretary Toshihisa Nagura, WKF first vice president and President of the National Karate Federation of Argentina José García Maañón and WKF Athletes' Commission chairman Davide Benetello to welcome Bach.

Thomas Bach meets karate athlete role models Nassim Varasteh and Iván Leal ©WKF

Karate's athlete role models Nassim Varasteh and Iván Leal were also in attendance.

"It was an honour to have the visit of the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach here," said Espinós.

"We are celebrating our first participation in the Youth Olympic Games, and we are very pleased for the opportunity to showcase our sport and our values here.

"We hope that our Olympic debut here helps us to show everyone around the world the significant value that karate can add being part of the core of the Olympic sports."