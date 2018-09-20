The Karate 1-Series A season is due to resume tomorrow with Chile’s capital Santiago set to play host to a three-day event at the Polideportivo Estadio Nacional.

Eliminations and semi-finals will be held tomorrow and Saturday (September 22) before finals take centre stage on Sunday (September 23).

The men’s kumite categories are under-60 kilograms, under-67kg, under-75kg, under-84kg and over-84kg, while the women’s are under-50kg, under-55kg, under-61kg, under-68kg and over-68kg.

Medals will also be awarded in men’s and women’s individual kata, and men’s and women’s team kata.

"I am honoured to welcome our country to the Karate1-Series A Santiago 2018," Maria Angélica Coronil Flores, President of the Chilean Karate Federation, said.

"This is the first version in Chile, being an important step for being the entrance door of the Olympic karate to the American continent.

"This great event is significant for Chile thanks to karate and its unbeatable situation as an Olympic sport to continue doing great things together for our sport."

The most recent leg of the Karate 1-Series A was held in Salzburg in March ©WKF

Two Karate 1-Series A events have already taken place this year with Guadalajara in Spain hosting in February and Salzburg in Austria doing so in March.

Shanghai in China is scheduled to stage the last of four events in 2018, from December 7 to 9.

The Karate 1-Series A is a world-class competition that provides karatekas across the globe with more competitive opportunities to shine at the highest level.

Presented in an open format, thus allowing every athlete in the world to compete, the Karate 1-Series A is framed under the umbrella of Karate 1 to bring together the best competitors in a series of open championships of unprecedented scale and quality.

In addition to this, the Karate 1-Series A offers karatekas the chance to increase their ranking position as the universality of the sport's top tournaments is showcased.