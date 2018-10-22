Tokyo 2020 have announced the Shimizu Corporation as an official sponsor of the Olympic an Paralympic Games, taking the total number of domestic partners to 55.

As an official supporter, Shimizu is part of 10 sponsors that make up the third-tier of the Tokyo 2020 sponsorship programme.

The architectural, civil engineering and general contracting firm founded in 1804 has been allocated as the "Construction Services for Facilities and Public Infrastructures" supporter.

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshirō Mori welcomed the company to the growing list of sponsors.

"We are delighted to have Shimizu as an official supporter," Mori said.

"Shimizu creates properties for new generations, helping to shape the future of Japan for years to come."

The Shimizu Corporation helped build the Yoyogi National Stadium for the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo ©Wikipedia

Mori added: "Shimizu actually helped construct one of Yoyogi National Stadium's gymnasiums for the Olympic Games Tokyo 1964, and so we are very pleased they will be supporting the successful delivery of the Tokyo 2020 Games, having always demonstrated sincere craftsmanship and innovation in their work."

Kazuyuki Inoue, President and director of Shimizu Corporation, one of the top five contractors in Japan, added: "We are honoured to be able to support the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 as an official supporter.

"Our company aims to realise an inclusive society in line with the concepts of our basic principles of management.

"For this purpose, we have continued to promote equality and empowerment of people with an impairment, popularise Para-sports, and train volunteers.

"We will contribute to the success of the Games so that the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be a pleasant event filled with hope for all people."