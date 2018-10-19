Top seed Lars Schaenzler is up and running in his quest to claim the men’s singles title at the International University Sports Federation (FISU) World Badminton Championships in Kuala Lumpur after beating Sri Lanka’s Damindu Kalhara Vidanapathirana in straight games today.

Having received a bye through to the second round, the German registered a 21-9, 21-6 win at the Malaysian capital’s Stadium Juara.

Awaiting him in round three is set to be Singapore’s Soh Shi Xuan Dominic, who defeated Poland’s Mateusz Danielak 21-12, 21-16.

The most notable casualty on the opening day of the men's singles competition was second seed Adulrach Namkul, with the Thai losing 13-21, 12-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-Yi.

Another seeded player to suffer elimination was seventh-ranked Pole Krzysztof Jakowczuk following a 16-21, 16-21 loss at the hands of home favourite Phuah Vincent Cheng Wei.

The highest-seeded player to compete in the women’s event today was Chinese Taipei’s Hung Yi-Ting, a 21-15, 21-19 winner over South Korea’s Lee Hana.

Joining her in the second round is fifth-seeded Indian Reshma Karthik after she overcame Australia’s Claudia Lam 21-5, 21-5.

There was disappointment for sixth seed Lee Zii Yii, however, as the home hope was beaten 10-21, 15-21 by China’s Fan Mengyan.

Action in Kuala Lumpur is due to continue tomorrow.

The finals are scheduled to be held on Sunday (October 21).