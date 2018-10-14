The 2018 International University Sport Federation (FISU) World University Badminton Championship will begin tomorrow in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, featuring 14 different countries and five different disciplines.

Last time out in 2016 Asian countries dominated the competition, with this year's hosts Malaysia claiming two silvers in the men's singles and mixed doubles.

The 2018 competition, which is due to take place at the Stadium Juara in the Malaysian capital, will begin with the Opening Ceremony tomorrow, followed by group stage matches in the mixed team event from 11.30am local time.

Last time out in Russia, every gold was won by players from countries in Asia.

Players from Asia dominated the competition last time out in Russia ©FISU

The men's singles was won by Tsu Vei Van from Chinese Taipei, while Japan's Ayaho Sigino won the women's event.

Both men's and women's doubles titles were won by South Korea, while Chinese Taipei picked up their second gold in the mixed event.

Looking to break Asia's stranglehold on the event this year will be countries including Canada, Australia, Germany and Poland.

The competition will end on Wednesday, October 17.