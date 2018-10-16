European Olympic Committees (EOC) President Janez Kocijančič addressed the 15th Council of Europe Conference of Ministers responsible for Sport.

The Slovenian made a speech at the event in Georgia's capital Tbilisi as the "first spokesperson" of the Olympic Movement in Europe.

He expressed the "vision and mission" of the EOC and highlighted work being done to protect human rights and the fight against corruption.

Both issues are a focus of the Conference and have been discussed by the Ministers in attendance in Tbilisi.

"Human rights violations in the context of sport are a serious concern shared by public authorities and the Sport Movement," an EOC statement said.

"The Ministers discussed measures needed to effectively promote and protect human rights in sport.

Janez Kocijančič discussed issues including human rights and corruption ©Getty Images

"The fight against corruption in sport has been also at the top of public authorities' international political agenda in recent years, and was previously addressed at the Ministerial Conferences in Macolin in 2014 and in Budapest in 2016.

"Taking stock of Council of Europe pioneering normative action and innovative policies in these fields, these topics were at the centre of the debate in the framework of the activities of the Enlarged Partial Agreement on Sport (EPAS)."

The EPAS was created in 2007 to meet the challenges facing sport in Europe.

It allows for dialogue between 38 countries, as well as sporting governing bodies and other organisations.

Along with Kocijančič, the Conference's Opening Ceremony also featured Georgia's Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze.

Council of Europe deputy secretary general Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni and Georgian Sports Minister Mikheil Batiashvili were also in attendance.