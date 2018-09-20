The European Olympic Committees (EOC) announced here today that it has confirmed the opening of the candidature process for the 3rd edition of the European Games in 2023.

EOC President Janez Kocijančič.told insidethegames: "We can confirm we have had interest from all over Europe, including numerous Western countries."

The candidature process, approved during a meeting of the Executive Committee, will begin with a dialogue phase, in line with measures initiated by the International Olympic Committee.

The closing date for the submission of Bid Documents is February 28 next year.

According to Kocijančič, “the host city of the 2023 European Games will be announced ahead of the European Games Minsk 2019 so that the new host city can attend, and learn from, the second edition of the Games.”

"The EOC is now inviting any city or cities interested in hosting Europe’s premier multisport event to enter into a discussion with their National Olympic Committees and the EOC to learn more about the concept and vision of the Games and to examine all key opportunities.

"Now that the official procedure is underway, we would like to speak in greater detail with interested parties to explore how the European Games could most benefit their cities and citizens.

“We are confident that in terms of value for money and outlay required, the European Games represent an excellent opportunity.”

The quadrennial European Games is the only pan-European multisport event directly aligned to the Olympic Games.

After the first edition held in Baku in 2015, the 2nd edition of the European Games is due to take place in Minsk June 21 until 30 next year.

"We believe in cost-efficient, sustainable Games at the level of quality second only to the Olympic Games," said Kocijančič.

"In Minsk, for example, only one of the 12 venues being used to host the Games had to be built from scratch.

"We work closely with the hosts from the very beginning to ensure that the cities and countries come away from the Games with as many positive, long-lasting legacies as possible."



