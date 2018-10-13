Hosts Japan were the best again on day two of the World Karate Federation Karate-1 Premier League event in Tokyo.
Ayumi Uekusa made her fourth final in six appearances in the Premier League this season by overcoming her compatriot Natsumi Kawamura in her semi-final at the Tokyo Budokan.
The Japanese karateka will face France's Nancy Garcia in the female kumite over-68 kilograms final.
Garcia advances after she defeated Bulgaria's Aleksandra Stubleva in her semi-final.
Japanese success continued as the male kata final will be contested by team-mates Ryo Kiyuna and Kazumasa Moto.
Kiyuna, the world champion in the choreographed movements event, won all his opening round bouts by unanimous decision.
In the semi-finals, Kiyuna progressed after a 5-0 defeat of Turkey's Ali Sofuoglu whilst Moto beat team-mate Issei Shimbaba by split decision, 3-2.
Japan's Rikito Shimada will fight in his debut Premier League final as he shocked Kazakhstan's Igor Chikhmarev in the semi-finals of the male kumite under-84kg event.
Shimada's 6-4 victory means he will face Turkey's Ugur Aktas in the final, who beat Croatia's Ivan Kvesic to advance.
Home favourite Hideyoshi Kagawa is also through to the male kumite over-84kg final.
Kagawa beat Hungary's Daniel Molnar in the semi-finals 3-2, to set-up a final against Georgia's Gogita Arkania.
Arkania edged past Aliaksei Vodchits of Belarus in the semi-finals, 1-0, to secure his Premier League final place.
Aside from Japanese success, other nations were also on form.
France's Gwendoline Philippe leads the Karate 1-Premier League standings and looks set to remain at the top of the female under-61kg table as she qualified for the final.
The 19-year-old dominated her Serbian opponent, Jovana Prekovic, 5-0, in the last four.
"I am super happy," she said.
"After being included in the line-up of my federation for the World Championships, I had the chance to demonstrate here on the tatami that I am on a very good form.
"Last year I was competing in junior categories and now I could be grand winner.
"It is a magical feeling and I still cannot believe it."
Philippe will face Peru's Alexandra Grande as she knocked out Xiaoyan Yin of China, 3-0.
Alizee Agier also has a chance to win for France as she progressed to the female kumite under-68kg final.
Agier qualified for her third final this year by defeating Italy's Silvia Semeraro, 1-0.
Her opponent will be European champion Elena Quirici of Switzerland who edged Ukraine's Halyna Melnyk.
The finals will be held tomorrow, with the event a taster of karate's Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.