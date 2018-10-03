USA Swimming have announced three-time Paralympic champion Rebecca Meyers as the 2018 Athlete of the Year in Para-swimming.

The 23-year-old was recognised after she won five gold medals at the 2018 Para Pan Pacific Swimming Championships held in Cairns, Australia.

The American also set a world record to claim the 400 metres freestyle S13 title in 4min 26.30sec at the Championships.

The announcement was made at the United States Aquatic Sports Convention in Jacksonville, Florida where 14 other awards were given.

Katie Ledecky was named Athlete of the Year for the fifth time, equalling Michael Phelps' record number of awards.

Meyers issued a statement on social media to receive her prize.

Thank you @USASwimming for honoring me with this year’s Trisha L. Zorn award! (Disability Swimmer of the Year). So grateful to be honored with this award and the opportunity to represent Team USA in @Para_swimming world wide 💙❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/2nk1CfchWj — Becca Meyers (@becca_meyers) September 29, 2018

"So grateful to be honoured with this award and the opportunity to represent Team USA in Para-swimming," she said.

This is the second time Meyers has been recognised by this award as she won it for her Rio Paralympics performance in 2016.

Meyers won three golds and one silver at the Games.

Her golds came in the S13 class 400m freestyle, 100m butterfly and 200m medley SM13.

She also won a silver and bronze medal at London 2012.

The award is named after Paralympic legend Trischa Zorn, who won 46 medals with 32 of them gold.

The American swimmer is the most successful Paralympian of all time.