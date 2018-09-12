The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee will launch the application process for volunteers later this month and is aiming to recruit 80,000 people.

Applications will open on September 26 and will run until December.

Applicants must be born prior to April 1, 2002 and must be Japanese nationals or persons with valid visas permitting residence in Japan during the volunteer period.

The volunteers will be utilised in a variety of roles at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, at competition venues and at the Athletes' Village.

They will be responsible for supporting the Games in their "smooth running", organisers said.

Duties may include spectator guidance, competition operation and media operation.

Tokyo 2020 said that the volunteers' "contribution will be a key factor in the Games' success".

Applications for the Tokyo 2020 Games volunteer programme will officially open on 26 September 2018. This is an amazing opportunity for all of you who’ve dreamed of getting involved with the Olympics and Paralympics! Application details can be found here:https://t.co/5hi8rx4mdf pic.twitter.com/j6jDZ89SDS — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) September 12, 2018

They added that it "welcomes applications from all people with a passion to contribute to the success of the Games".

The 2019 Rugby World Cup is also due to be held in Japan and they have already claimed a record number of applications to be volunteers at the event.

Japan 2019 said 38,000 applications were made for just 10,000 positions, which bodes well for Olympic and Paralympic organisers.

With 80,000 volunteer positions open for Tokyo 2020, more applicants will be successful.

The specific closing date for applications has not been released yet but those interested can apply on Tokyo 2020's website.

As well as opening volunteer applications for the Games, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government also plans to recruit city volunteers who will welcome and support the large number of foreign tourists who will visit the capital city.